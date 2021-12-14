Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

EMLZF remained flat at $$1,150.00 during trading on Tuesday. Emmi has a fifty-two week low of $1,150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,150.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,150.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,059.92.

Get Emmi alerts:

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emmi in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through: Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Emmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.