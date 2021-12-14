Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Empire to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.67.

Shares of TSE EMP.A opened at C$37.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.62. Empire has a 52 week low of C$34.13 and a 52 week high of C$42.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

