EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Upgraded by Baader Bank to “Buy”

EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Baader Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EMS-CHEMIE in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get EMS-CHEMIE alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EMSHF remained flat at $$946.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,010.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $995.96. EMS-CHEMIE has a 1 year low of $946.00 and a 1 year high of $1,032.00.

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high performance polyamides and polyamide materials; and supply of adhesives, sealants, and coatings, including application engineering systems.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for EMS-CHEMIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMS-CHEMIE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.