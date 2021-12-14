ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

NASDAQ NDRA opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.32.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDRA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 2,455.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,709,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 128,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 60,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

