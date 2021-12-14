Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Receives $8.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.52. Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.53 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,815.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $165,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,135,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,091,000 after purchasing an additional 193,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Energy Fuels by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,005,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after buying an additional 685,889 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Energy Fuels by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,711,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,054,000 after buying an additional 1,042,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Energy Fuels by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 54,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Energy Fuels by 299.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 933,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.