Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 15th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%.

Enzo Biochem stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enzo Biochem stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Enzo Biochem were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

