ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $53.16

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.16 and last traded at $54.09, with a volume of 1874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.81.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $458.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.20 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $47,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $328,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,154 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ePlus by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,545,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,190,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ePlus by 1.1% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 965,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,103,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ePlus by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,698,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ePlus by 4.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 507,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,123,000 after buying an additional 20,207 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ePlus by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,108,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS)

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

