Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LTC Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for LTC Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $32.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.46.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. LTC Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 148.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in LTC Properties by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after buying an additional 348,592 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,090,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LTC Properties by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 127,927 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in LTC Properties by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after buying an additional 124,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in LTC Properties by 1,627.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 100,260 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

