Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Given New $370.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $320.00 to $370.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ESS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $343.11.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $352.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.37. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $226.79 and a twelve month high of $357.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.51%.

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 17,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.80, for a total value of $5,895,708.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $10,779,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,922 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,601. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,834,000 after buying an additional 492,450 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,943,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $70,216,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 29,901.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 203,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 58.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,920,000 after purchasing an additional 169,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

