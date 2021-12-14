Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Price Target Cut to SEK 305 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 310 to SEK 305 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ETTYF. HSBC began coverage on Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.00.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ETTYF remained flat at $$31.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84. Essity AB has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.