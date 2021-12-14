Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) Short Interest Update

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the November 15th total of 211,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80.

Get Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 5.6% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.