Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Monday, November 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

EUXTF stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672. Euronext has a 52-week low of $95.05 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.87.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

