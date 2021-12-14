Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Everbridge from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Everbridge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.77.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.03. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $57.58 and a twelve month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $44,432.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $1,453,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter worth about $78,000.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.