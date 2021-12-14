Evercore ISI Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $120.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.87.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $84.35 on Monday. Micron Technology has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average is $76.29. The firm has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,516,154,000 after purchasing an additional 426,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,909,514,000 after purchasing an additional 694,381 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,655,000 after purchasing an additional 742,598 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

