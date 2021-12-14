Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 121.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evergy will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Evergy.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.18. 1,611,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Evergy has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.62. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 59.95%.

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $501,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C John Wilder acquired 19,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $1,263,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 220,710 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,865. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,208,000 after purchasing an additional 224,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Evergy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,935,000 after purchasing an additional 321,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,374,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,918,000 after purchasing an additional 117,739 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,802,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

