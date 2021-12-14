EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) versus Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Critical Contrast

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) and EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.3% of EVERTEC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of EVERTEC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Greenidge Generation and EVERTEC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 0 1 0 3.00 EVERTEC 1 0 3 0 2.50

Greenidge Generation currently has a consensus target price of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 367.24%. EVERTEC has a consensus target price of $47.75, suggesting a potential downside of 1.99%. Given Greenidge Generation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than EVERTEC.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and EVERTEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation N/A N/A N/A EVERTEC 26.78% 46.79% 16.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenidge Generation and EVERTEC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EVERTEC $510.59 million 6.87 $104.44 million $2.09 23.31

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation.

Summary

EVERTEC beats Greenidge Generation on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses. The company was founded on January 27, 2021 and is headquartered Dresden, NY.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring. The Merchant Acquiring segment offers services to merchants of all sizes, enabling them to accept all types of electronic payments. The Business Solutions segment comprises bank processing, network hosting and management, information technology professional services, business process outsourcing, item processing, cash processing, and fulfillment. EVERTEC was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

