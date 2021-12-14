Executive Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 166.0% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,880,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 42.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $9,856,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 101.9% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 32,484 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE UBER opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.76.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.