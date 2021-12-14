Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $402,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $197.40 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $188.00 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

