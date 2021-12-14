Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $6.69 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,031 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $129,754,391.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 704,063 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.94, for a total value of $97,118,450.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,534,124 shares of company stock valued at $916,696,716 over the last three months. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $143.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

