Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 86 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $13,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 523.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 79,378 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,604,604.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 625,517 shares of company stock worth $162,682,147. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $280.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.41. The company has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3,121.68, a PEG ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.60 and a 12-month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.11.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

