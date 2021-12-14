Executive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 239,977 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,834 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $197.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.85. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $188.00 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.70.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

