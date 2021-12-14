Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,807 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.8% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $251,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 18.2% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 3.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Facebook by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,452 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Facebook by 10.6% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,754 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $334.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.38. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $930.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total transaction of $89,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,422,638 shares of company stock valued at $482,446,187. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

