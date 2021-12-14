FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $389.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total value of $807,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total transaction of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,334 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,723,982,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

FDS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $466.54. The stock had a trading volume of 232,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,344. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $476.06.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

