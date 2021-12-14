Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $679.06 Million

Equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will post sales of $679.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $689.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $668.70 million. Farfetch posted sales of $540.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on FTCH. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Farfetch by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Farfetch by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Farfetch by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

FTCH traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 132,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,878. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.16. Farfetch has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $73.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

