Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives $55.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.67.

Several analysts have commented on FTCH shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of FTCH stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.83. 222,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,808,878. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.84. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,782 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 22,945,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,246 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,591,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,574 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,016,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 791,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

