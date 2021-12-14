Fear (FEAR) Price Reaches $1.36 on Major Exchanges

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 13th. During the last week, Fear has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. Fear has a market capitalization of $8.90 million and $6.40 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear coin can now be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00002894 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fear Coin Profile

Fear is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

