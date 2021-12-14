Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Short Interest Update

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,818,000 shares, an increase of 1,174.4% from the November 15th total of 8,381,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,151,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FMCC opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $620.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, Capital Markets and All Other.

