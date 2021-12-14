FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 100.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $228,625,000 after acquiring an additional 383,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in FedEx by 200.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 412,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $122,995,000 after purchasing an additional 275,083 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $240.10 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.11 and a 200-day moving average of $263.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.59.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

