Femasys Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Femasys’ (NASDAQ:FEMY) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 15th. Femasys had issued 2,650,000 shares in its public offering on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $34,450,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. After the end of Femasys’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ FEMY opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25. Femasys has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Femasys will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Femasys during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Femasys during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Femasys during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Femasys during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Femasys during the second quarter valued at $184,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

