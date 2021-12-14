FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) & Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Financial Comparison

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) and Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FG Financial Group and Travelers Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Travelers Companies 2 6 5 0 2.23

Travelers Companies has a consensus price target of $162.38, indicating a potential upside of 3.04%. Given Travelers Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Travelers Companies is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FG Financial Group and Travelers Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $5.60 million 3.70 -$22.46 million N/A N/A Travelers Companies $31.98 billion 1.21 $2.70 billion $14.25 11.05

Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of FG Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Travelers Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Travelers Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FG Financial Group and Travelers Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group N/A -26.27% -11.01% Travelers Companies 10.64% 12.15% 2.95%

Risk and Volatility

FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travelers Companies has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Travelers Companies beats FG Financial Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers. The Bond and Specialty Insurance segment includes surety, fidelity, management liability, professional liability, and other property and casualty coverage and related risk management services. The Personal Insurance segment consists of products of automobile and homeowners insurance are complemented by a broad suite of related coverages. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

