Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTEC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of FTEC opened at $134.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.31. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $99.20 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

