Fiduciary Group LLC Has $704,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LMT opened at $345.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.70. The company has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

