Fiduciary Group LLC Has $801,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in General Electric by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $943,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

Shares of GE opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.91. General Electric has a 52-week low of $82.88 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a PE ratio of -179.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

