Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 94 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after buying an additional 269,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after buying an additional 121,850 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $604.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $267.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $649.52 and its 200-day moving average is $578.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.