Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report $2.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $7.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

FITB traded down $1.36 on Monday, hitting $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,213,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,306. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $552,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,989,000 after buying an additional 156,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $221,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

