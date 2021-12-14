Financial Analysis: FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) & Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ)

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) and Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF alerts:

0.0% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and Frontier Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF N/A N/A N/A Frontier Communications 71.86% -1,821.70% 31.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and Frontier Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF $2.49 billion 0.01 -$191.00 million N/A N/A Frontier Communications $7.16 billion 0.00 -$402.00 million ($1.50) -0.04

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frontier Communications.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and Frontier Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Frontier Communications beats FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 3.6 million customers and 3.1 million broadband subscribers in 25 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.