Financial Analysis: Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) & Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lightspeed POS and Varonis Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightspeed POS -49.63% -3.30% -3.02% Varonis Systems -30.93% -19.47% -9.62%

This table compares Lightspeed POS and Varonis Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightspeed POS $221.73 million 25.82 -$124.28 million ($1.54) -27.80 Varonis Systems $292.69 million 18.18 -$94.01 million ($1.09) -45.48

Varonis Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Lightspeed POS. Varonis Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lightspeed POS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lightspeed POS and Varonis Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightspeed POS 1 2 14 0 2.76 Varonis Systems 0 2 15 0 2.88

Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus price target of $112.20, indicating a potential upside of 162.09%. Varonis Systems has a consensus price target of $69.67, indicating a potential upside of 40.54%. Given Lightspeed POS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lightspeed POS is more favorable than Varonis Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Lightspeed POS has a beta of 4.27, indicating that its stock price is 327% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varonis Systems has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.3% of Lightspeed POS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Varonis Systems beats Lightspeed POS on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc. provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's cloud platforms are designed interrelated elements, such as omni-channel consumer experience, a comprehensive back-office operations management suite to improve customers' efficiency and insight, and the facilitation of payments. Its platform functionalities include full omni-channel capabilities, order-ahead and curbside pickup, point of sale, product and menu management, employee and inventory management, analytics and reporting, multi-location connectivity, loyalty, customer management, and tailored financial solutions. The company also offers Lightspeed Loyalty; Lightspeed Analytics; Lightspeed Payments, a payment processing solution; and Lightspeed Capital, a merchant cash advance program. In addition, it sells a suite of hardware products to complement its software solutions for the retail and hospitality segments, such as customer facing displays, stands, barcode scanners, receipt printers, cash drawers, payment terminals, and an assortment of other accessories, as well as provides installation and implementation services. The company was formerly known as LightSpeed Retail Inc. and changed its name to Lightspeed POS Inc. in October 2014. Lightspeed POS Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in MontrÃ©al, Canada.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc. engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns. The company was founded by Yaki Faitelson and Ohad Korkus on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

