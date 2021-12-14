Financial Analysis: Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) vs. Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) and Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Oxford Bank alerts:

4.9% of Oxford Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Société Générale Société anonyme shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Oxford Bank and Société Générale Société anonyme’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Bank N/A N/A $7.00 million N/A N/A Société Générale Société anonyme $25.26 billion 1.10 -$294.71 million $1.09 5.95

Oxford Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Société Générale Société anonyme.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Bank and Société Générale Société anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A Société Générale Société anonyme 17.27% 5.99% 0.27%

Volatility and Risk

Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Société Générale Société anonyme has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Oxford Bank and Société Générale Société anonyme, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Société Générale Société anonyme 1 3 9 0 2.62

Société Générale Société anonyme has a consensus price target of $31.61, suggesting a potential upside of 387.07%. Given Société Générale Société anonyme’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Société Générale Société anonyme is more favorable than Oxford Bank.

Summary

Société Générale Société anonyme beats Oxford Bank on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oxford Bank Company Profile

Oxford Bank Corp. (Michigan) engages in the provision of financial and banking services. Its services include personal checking, saving, and loans; business savings, checking, and loans; and treasury management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Oxford, MI.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama. The International Retail Banking & Financial Services segment consists of international retail banking including consumer finance activities; financial services to corporate; and insurance activities. The Global Banking and Investor Solutions segment comprises of global markets and investor services; financing and advisory; asset and wealth management. The company was founded on May 4, 1864 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.