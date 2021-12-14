Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 5,178 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,130,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 86,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 98,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.11 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.6986 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 179.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

