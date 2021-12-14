Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 1,841 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Casey’s General Stores worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 245,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.45.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $191.99 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $172.58 and a one year high of $229.18. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.