Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 687,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.07% of KeyCorp worth $14,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,553,000 after buying an additional 2,704,372 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at $48,459,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 15.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,705,000 after buying an additional 1,636,639 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,415,000 after buying an additional 1,476,461 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.47%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

