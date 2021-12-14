Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Sonoco Products worth $12,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $57.21 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.44, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

