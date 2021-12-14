Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $174.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.15.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

