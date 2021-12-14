Financial Review: Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) vs. Its Competitors

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Levi Strauss & Co. to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Levi Strauss & Co. pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Levi Strauss & Co. pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 27.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Levi Strauss & Co. lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Levi Strauss & Co. 8.37% 35.65% 8.75% Levi Strauss & Co. Competitors -0.60% 15.65% 7.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.2% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Levi Strauss & Co. $4.45 billion -$127.14 million 21.91 Levi Strauss & Co. Competitors $1.76 billion -$676,875.00 27.83

Levi Strauss & Co. has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Levi Strauss & Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Levi Strauss & Co. 0 0 10 0 3.00 Levi Strauss & Co. Competitors 260 1357 1977 79 2.51

Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus price target of $34.20, suggesting a potential upside of 39.36%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 22.79%. Given Levi Strauss & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Levi Strauss & Co. is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Levi Strauss & Co. has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Levi Strauss & Co.’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average share price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

