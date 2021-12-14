Financial Review: Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) & Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Trebia Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Pinterest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Trebia Acquisition has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Trebia Acquisition and Pinterest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trebia Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pinterest 0 15 11 0 2.42

Trebia Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.53%. Pinterest has a consensus target price of $68.98, indicating a potential upside of 91.40%. Given Trebia Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Trebia Acquisition is more favorable than Pinterest.

Profitability

This table compares Trebia Acquisition and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trebia Acquisition N/A -5.30% 0.67% Pinterest 14.35% 15.19% 13.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trebia Acquisition and Pinterest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trebia Acquisition N/A N/A -$29.92 million N/A N/A Pinterest $1.69 billion 13.89 -$128.32 million $0.51 70.67

Trebia Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinterest.

Summary

Pinterest beats Trebia Acquisition on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trebia Acquisition

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

