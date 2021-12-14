Financial Survey: Siebert Financial (SIEB) versus The Competition

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ: SIEB) is one of 54 public companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Siebert Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Siebert Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siebert Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Siebert Financial Competitors 510 2260 2300 71 2.38

As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 15.27%. Given Siebert Financial’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Siebert Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Siebert Financial and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Siebert Financial $54.87 million $2.97 million 13.72 Siebert Financial Competitors $6.20 billion $1.11 billion 7.38

Siebert Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Siebert Financial. Siebert Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of Siebert Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by institutional investors. 57.0% of Siebert Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Siebert Financial has a beta of -0.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Siebert Financial’s peers have a beta of 1.66, indicating that their average stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Siebert Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siebert Financial 8.12% 13.29% 0.44% Siebert Financial Competitors 28.99% 16.74% 6.08%

Summary

Siebert Financial peers beat Siebert Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

