Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Short Interest Down 90.9% in November

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Firm Capital Property Trust from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Firm Capital Property Trust alerts:

FRMUF stock remained flat at $$6.19 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79.

Firm Capital Property Trust owns, manages, and operates investment properties in Canada. It focuses on creating long-term value for unit holders through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. The firm invests in the following real estate asset classes: multi-residential, industrial and flex industrial, net lease convenience and stand alone retail, and core service provider professional or healthcare professional office.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.