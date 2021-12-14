First Business Financial Services Inc. Invests $223,000 in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Weyco Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEYS. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Weyco Group during the second quarter valued at about $424,000. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Shares of WEYS stock opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $234.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.15%.

Weyco Group Profile

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.