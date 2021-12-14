First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.69 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will report $73.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.28 million. First Foundation reported sales of $63.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $301.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $298.00 million to $307.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $371.32 million, with estimates ranging from $359.00 million to $387.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $89.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.40. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

