First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to post sales of $30.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.30 million and the highest is $30.60 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $31.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $117.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $118.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $136.45 million, with estimates ranging from $134.60 million to $138.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 15.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INBK traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $42.91. 6,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,876. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The company has a market cap of $422.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

